Tinubu pledges to tackle drug abuse, illicit trafficking

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday expressed the commitment of his administration to combat drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

He spoke at the State House Conference Centre Abuja during an occasion organised in commemoration of the United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The president said, “On this World Drug Day, we stand together to reaffirm our commitment to combating drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

“We will tackle the drug menace and its associated consequences in all forms and therefore call on governments, international organisations, civil stakeholders to take urgent actions to protect society, and all people by tackling the problem of illicit supply and abuse of drugs, to help raise consciousness of the threats that it poses to the society.

“Today marks an important day in our global war against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking as we come together to acknowledge the complex and adverse impact of illicit cultivation, manufacturing, trafficking and use of various substances on our society.

Tinubu further stated, “The increasing menace of drug trafficking, use and its impact on the society is not in doubt and that was why on the 7th December 1987, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution 42/122 setting aside the 26th of June of every year as a day to observe the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.”

On this year’s World Drug Day theme — People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention — the president said, “This theme calls us to prioritise the well-being and dignity of individuals affected by drug abuse, recognizing their inherent worth and the importance of providing them with effective prevention and treatment interventions. We could not agree less with the importance of this theme now that the most vulnerable population, especially women, young people, people living in marginalised environments, high-risk drug users, people displaced by armed conflicts or natural disasters and people in rural settings, are exposed to stigma, discrimination and exclusion from mainstream opportunities.

“These groups often face barriers in accessing the health care and social services within the society in addressing their drug use problems. Therefore, interventions to address drug use and its associated consequences need to be mindful of the fundamental individual. Stigma both social and structural, which rights of every continues to affect people who use drugs and implicated as one of the most common barriers to access support and services must be removed.”

The president, who stressed the need for education on the dangers of drug abuse and the need to stop stigma and discrimination, added that “We must empower our youth with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed decisions.”

In his welcome address, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig Gen Buba Marwa (retd), said that the agency could not win the war against illicit drugs without the active collaboration of all stakeholders.

He cautioned that rather than stigmatizing individuals under the web of drug addicts, such persons deserve sympathy and support.

According to him, “By focusing on ‘people first’, we recognise that individuals struggling with drug abuse are not defined solely by their addiction.”

Marwa also said “Prevention plays a pivotal role in curbing the spread of drug abuse and its associated harms. Strengthening prevention efforts involves implementing evidence-based strategies, promoting early intervention, and providing comprehensive education to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions about substance use.”

The NDLEA boss said the agency remained committed to the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

