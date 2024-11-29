Tinubu pitches investments in food, security, solid minerals, others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has affirmed Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing cooperation in key sectors of food security, energy, solid minerals, education, and defence.

The president, who disclosed this during a high-profile meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the prestigious Palais des L’Élysée on Thursday also noted that a nation that is starved will not care about the weather or environment.

Speaking at a joint press conference, President Tinubu highlighted the vast untapped potential within Nigeria’s agricultural sector and beckoned international investors to capitalize on the nation’s investment climate.

SPONSOR AD

The president emphasised Nigeria’s flourishing financial sector as a facilitator for foreign investment, particularly from French enterprises, as part of the drive to bolster food security.

President Tinubu said Nigeria’s economy was being repositioned for more foreign direct investment that would directly impact the livelihood of the citizens.

President Tinubu noted that Nigeria, like most African nations, had been preoccupied with tackling issues of food security.

“A starved nation will not care about weather or environment, and in the 21st Century no child should go to bed hungry,” he told the French President and his delegation.

On security, the president noted that there was a need for collective responsibility to fight terrorism.

Tinubu also outlined strategic plans to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

These initiatives, he said, include innovative programmes aimed at returning children to classrooms and equipping them with essential skills for their future.

President Macron acknowledged President Tinubu’s state visit as a milestone heralding deeper bilateral relationships, particularly emphasising collaborative growth in creative industries and youth-focused initiatives.

The French President noted that the global humanitarian challenges could only be solved with governments working together.

President Macron had earlier assured that he would encourage more investments in the solid minerals sector, with the signing of an agreement, during a political meeting where the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake, made a presentation on the potentials.