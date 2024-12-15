Tinubu pays ECOWAS N85bn, $54m community levy

Nigeria has paid 85 billion and $54 million as community levy to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, disclosed this at the at the State House, Abuja, during his opening remarks at the 66th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS.

Touray said the funds represents 100 percent of the 2023 levy and the level of 2024 up to July 2024.

According to him, the money was paid on Friday, December 13, 2024.

He said: “Our community levy remittances continue to be slow, a number of countries have fallen behind in their commitment to levy remittances.

“The good news is that for the first time in 19 years, Nigeria has decided to pay 100 percent of its community levy up to 2023, Nigeria paid N85 billion naira and 54 million US dollars, representing 100 percent of the 2023 levy and the level of 2024 up to July 2024. The money was paid on Friday, December 13, 2024.

“This payment underscores the leadership and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the government and the people of Nigeria to the ECOWAS community. At a more personal level, it underscores a mark of confidence in the ECOWAS that I have been privileged to led since 2022. My colleagues and I are deeply grateful.”

On his part, President Tinubu said the strength of the commission is in the unity of members, adding that ECOWAS was born out of a shared vision to create a community for citizens.

“The world is confronted with challenges raging from crisis, from Sudan, Middle East and violent extremism and environmental challenges.

“Many of challenges have impacted our region and the reality underscores the reality of working together,” he said.