Tinubu, others mourn as iconic singer, Onyeka Onwenu, dies at 72

The iconic singer died on Tuesday night after performing at the birthday party of the Chief Executive Officer of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Stella Okoli, at Banana Island, Lagos. She was 72.

Onwenu was rushed to Reddington Hospital in Lagos State, where she passed away.

Her children, Abraham and Tijani Ogunlende, disclosed that their mother was taken to the hospital after her performance, but despite the doctors’ best efforts, they were unable to save her life.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu mourned “The passing of the Queen of Songs, whose edifying and mellifluous rendition of ‘One Love’ in the 1990s evoked a fervour of fellowship and harmony.”

“Ms Onwenu lives on in her immortal masterpieces,” President Tinubu said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, described the late singer as a true patriot who used her music to promote unity, harmony, and patriotism.

“Her music was a reflection of our cultural values, and her impact will be felt for generations to come,” she said.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s election, Peter Obi, said he watched Onyeka Onwenu die as doctors battled to save her on Tuesday night.

Obi on his X handle said, “Just about a few minutes after her performance, she sat down and drank some water and immediately collapsed, and was rushed to the hospital. I followed her to the hospital. Despite doctors’ valiant efforts, she sadly passed away after over two hours of intense struggle. She will be deeply missed,” Obi said.