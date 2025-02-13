Tinubu orders takeover of Nok University

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the Federal Government to take over Nok University, Kachia and transform it into the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kaduna.

The directive is coming after a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the final forfeiture of the privately-owned NOK University to the Federal Government.

The private institution is now named Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State in fulfillment of a promise made to the people of Southern Kaduna.

Speaking during the formal handover of the institution’s property and assets to the Federal Government by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Vice President Kashim Shettima said the event signifies the administration’s commitment to inclusivity and national development.

He said, “This is a great day for the country and for Kaduna State. The greater credit should go to President Bola Tinubu for driving the process and making it the first item on the agenda of the Federal Executive Council.”

The Vice President also paid tribute to those instrumental in the transition process, including General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd), Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Justice Kumai Bayang Akaahs, and Senator Sunday Marshall.

He assured the delegation of the immediate take off of the institution’s operations, saying “The President has already directed the Minister of Education to ensure that the university is captured in the 2025 budget so that by September, it can admit its first set of students.”

Beyond education, Shettima reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to infrastructure development in Southern Kaduna, particularly in road construction.

“The governor is already making significant progress in reconstructing key roads in the region. However, President Bola Tinubu has promised to complete the efforts of the governor by awarding contracts for the construction of some of the major roads in the region,” he added.

On his part, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, thanked President Tinubu for the realisation of the dream to establish the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Southern Kaduna, describing the signing ceremony and handover of property for the takeoff of the institution as a great day for the people of the state and Nigerians at large.

He said the peaceful coexistence enjoyed across Kaduna and environs, and the inclusion of all interests in the state is entrenched as a deliberate policy of his administration, assuring that “we will continue to run Kaduna in an inclusive manner where the interest of all are taken into consideration”.

Also speaking, the Senator representing Kaduna South senatorial district, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung thanked President Tinubu for assenting to the establishment of the institution, saying “the positive impact of the decision will benefit millions in our region, the country and the world for generations to come.”

Senator Katung who presented the bill for the establishment of the university in the Senate said, “We are excited that our vision for a world-class institution of higher learning in Southern Kaduna has been recognised and endorsed. We are eager to embark on this journey that has eluded us for decades.

“This university will not only provide access to quality education but will also create jobs, stimulate local economic growth, and contribute to the social and cultural fabric of our community. This is the vision that Mr. President has set in motion today, and we look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to bring it to life.”

On his part, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, described the establishment of the university as a demonstration of President Tinubu’s dedication towards expanding the nation’s human capital and capacity development.

For his part, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukayode, said that in pursuit of their mandate, the court had granted the institution a judgment for the final forfeiture of the entire assets of the university, comprising academic buildings, a water factory, an international hotel, and an event centre.

“We are here pursuant to the resolution of the Federal Executive Council on February 4, 2025, to hand over the property of the university for the use of the newly established Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia,” he added.