Tinubu only president to remember Igbo after 54 years — Deputy Speaker Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, says President Bola Tinubu has shown commitment to Igbo people’s development, especially through the creation of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

Kalu spoke on Saturday during an empowerment programme organised by the lawmaker representing Ukwa east/Ukwa west federal constituency, Chris Nkwonta.

At the event which was held in Ndoki, Ukwa east LGA of the state, over 3,000 members from various political parties reportedly defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing the gathering, Kalu revealed that an influx of more defectors to the party is imminent as the people were happy with the President over the formation of SEDC.

He said that the establishment of the Commission would essentially cater to the infrastructure needs of the region.

“The president has tried for Ndigbo. He is still trying for Ndigbo. He is the only man that remembered Ndigbo after 54 years that a promise of reconstruction, reconciliation and rehabilitation was made to Ndigbo,” Kalu said.

Daily Trust reports that former military ruler, Yakubu Gowon, launched the three Rs programme — reconstruction, rehabilitation and reintegration — to heal and rebuild the country after the civil war which lasted from July 6, 1967 to January 13, 1970.