Tinubu okays federal varsity in southern Kaduna

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has agreed to a proposal to establish a federal university in the southern part of Kaduna State.

Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed this at the weekend during a condolence visit to the Kukah family on the death of His Highness, Yohanna Sidi Kukah, the Agwom Akulu of Ikulu Chiefdom and family member of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto.

He also said there were ongoing discussions to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

“With Senator Katung and the member of the House of Representatives, we have reached out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and he has consented to the establishment of a federal university in Southern Kaduna,” VP Shettima also said during his visit to Ikulu Kingdom, Kamuru, in Zangon Kataf LGA, Kaduna State.

Speaking at the residence of the late traditional ruler, the vice president emphasised the commitment of the President Tinubu administration to the development of Southern Kaduna, citing the appointment of General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff as evidence of the president’s attention to the security needs of the region.

“Be rest assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the people of Kaduna and the people of Southern Kaduna at heart,” he stated.

Shettima also commended Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for his inclusive governance approach, stating that “government is about linking all component parts to have a sense of belonging.”

He pledged that the federal government will work with the state government to ensure that development reaches Southern Kaduna, particularly in road infrastructure.

Earlier, Bishop Kukah expressed gratitude to the vice president on behalf of the family over the visit, saying, “I want to thank you on behalf of this family. Thank you for being with us.

“You can see the nature of the place in which we live. It took you around three and a half hours to get here. The road is largely broken. I know you will remain a friend of this Ikulu nation and a friend of this community. We are honoured to have you,” he said.