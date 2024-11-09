✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Top Story

Tinubu off to Saudi Arabia for Joint Arab-Islamic summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Sunday for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, who disclosed this in a statement, on Saturday, said the summit will focus on the prevailing situation in the Middle East.

The Summit is expected to commence on Monday, November 11, 2024.

According to Onanuga, the summit is being held at the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and follows last year’s summit in the same Saudi city.

He said, “During the summit, President Tinubu is expected to address the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict, emphasising Nigeria’s strong call for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

“Nigeria will also advocate for renewed efforts to revive the two-state solution as a pathway to lasting peace in the region.

“Key officials including the minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, will accompany the President.

“Other members of the entourage are the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Mohammed Mohammed.”

The Presidential Spokesman said after the conclusion of the summit, President Tinubu will return to Abuja.

