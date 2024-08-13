Tinubu off to Equatorial Guinea on official visit

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    By Baba Martins 
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will, on Wednesday, August 14, depart Abuja for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on a three-day official visit to honour the invitation of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. 
Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced this in a statement, on Tuesday.
According to the statement, “President Tinubu will meet with the Equatorial Guinean President at the Presidential Villa on arrival, where meetings will be held between the two leaders and agreements, particularly on oil and gas and security, signed.”
Ngelale said President Tinubu will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and other members of his cabinet, who “will be involved in the signing of agreements and review of opportunities to improve bilateral relations.”

