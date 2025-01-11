Tinubu off to Abu Dhabi for sustainability summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Abuja for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The President is expected to participate in the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

President Tinubu took off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 6:30pm on.

Earlier, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, had disclosed that the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, invited President Tinubu to attend the Summit.

The Summit is scheduled to take place from January 12 to 18.

The Summit is expected to bring together global leaders to accelerate sustainable development and advance socioeconomic progress.

The event, under the theme, ‘The Nexus of Next; Supercharging Sustainable Progress,’ is to enable policymakers, business, and civil society leaders to explore pathways to fast-track the transformation to a sustainable economy and evolve a new era of prosperity for all.

Onanuga also disclosed that at the event, President Tinubu will stress his administration’s reforms, including those related to energy sufficiency, transportation, public health, and economic development.

The President is expected back in Nigeria on Thursday, January 16.