Tinubu, Obasanjo, Buhari, others pay tributes as Edwin Clark dies at 97

A former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Edwin Clark, is dead.

According to a statement released by his family, the chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) died on Monday night.

He was 97 years old.

Meanwhile, condolences have poured in following the announcement of his death.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday expressed his sadness over the passing of Chief Clark who was born on May 25, 1927.

The president, in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, said the deceased was a “Passionate advocate for resource control, economic and environmental justice in the Niger Delta” as he “Led an illustrious life marked by dedicated service, at different times, to the nation and his community as a councillor, state and federal cabinet member.”

Reflecting on the life of the late statesman, Tinubu said Chief Clark was a “Towering figure whose influence was felt across Nigeria’s political firmament for nearly six decades.

“The President states that Chief Clark was a courageous leader who stood for what he believed in and was never afraid to stand alone in the face of injustice.

‘’Chief Clark spoke for the Niger Delta. He spoke for the nation. His views and interventions on national issues were distinct and patriotic.

“Pa Clark, a lawyer and educationist, believed in a united Nigeria, and until his last breath, he never stopped reaching out to people from different parts of the country to work together to preserve national unity based on justice and equity.

“History will remember him as a man who fought gallantly for the rights of the people of the Niger Delta, unity in diversity, and true federalism,” the statement added.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, said the ranks of the nation’s patriotic leaders is fast being depleted following the death of South South leader.

Obasanjo, in a message of condolence, on the passing of Clark, barely four days after the demise of Chief Adebanjo said the late former Federal Commissioner was a great brother and friend, a frontline lawyer, a seasoned economist, a tested administrator, an accomplished politician and a revered community leader.

In the message, which was made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Tuesday, Obasanjo noted that over the years, Clark had been imbued with an undying love for his people and remained one of the more articulate and vocal champions of improved conditions for the oil-bearing states of the country.

Also, former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said the death of Chief Clark had caused deep sorrow in his heart and that of many, describing his departure as a loss for the nation.

Calling him an “iconic statesman,” the former president said the late Clark was a leader dedicated to reforms whose commitment to the development of his community and the nation would always be remembered.

The former president said the late Ijaw leader had left an indelible imprint on the nation and that in his passing, Nigeria had lost an iconic statesman and a distinguished leader, adding that his commitment to the unity of the country would be respected by generations to come.

He urged the Clark family and fellow citizens in the Delta region of the country to uphold his numerous achievements.

Similarly, the third Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, said Chief Clark lived a life of remarkable service to his country in various scenes: as a Commissioner in the Midwest region, as a Minister in the federal government and as a Senator of the Federal Republic.

“He was a powerful advocate of Nigerian unity through collaboration among the country’s various ethnic nationalities. As leader of his peoples’s cultural organisation in the Niger Delta (PANDEF), he promoted close consultation and solidarity with the leaders of the other similar organisations in the country: the Ohaneze Ndigbo, the Afenifere, the AREWA and the Middle Belt Forum. The passing of Chief E K Clark points to the end of the old brigade of Nigeria’s public servants. I pray that his soul will rest in peace,” Anyaoku added.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who also expressed sadness over the demise, said Chief Clark was a true federalist, nationalist and a patriot.

Atiku, in a message he personally signed said, “Our nation was still mourning the demise of exemplary statesman Pa Ayo Adebanjo, 96, when the sad news of your passing away was brought to my attention.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, equally expressed sadness of the deaths of Chief Clark at 97 and Pa Adebanjo at 96 on his X handle on Tuesday.

Also, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has mourned the passing Chief Clark and Pa Adebanjo.

The NGF described the deceased, both nonagenarian, as two great elder statesmen.

According to a statement by the forum’s chairman, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, their death is a huge depletion in the ranks of outstanding voices who were never afraid to offer their views on issues of national importance.

The forum prayed for the repose of their souls, saying their legacies will endure for generations yet unborn.

Also, the Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF), Dapo Abiodun described the death of PANDEF leader, as a profound loss to Nigeria, yet a glorious conclusion of a monumental chapter in Nigerian history.

Abiodun, who described the former Federal Commissioner for Information as one of the greatest leaders ever produced by the South-South geopolitical zone of the country and arguably the most engaging voice for the redressing of decades of exploitation and marginalisation of the Niger Delta peoples, said the exit of the foremost nationalist, educationist, legal practitioner, freedom fighter and restructuring advocate marked an era that could never be forgotten.

In a condolence message on behalf of the 19 Northern Governors, Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, described the former Federal Commissioner of Information as an upright and relentless advocate for fairness, whose contributions to governance, democracy, and national discourse earned him admiration and respect.

The governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said that with the passage of Pa Clark, Ijaw nation has lost its father-figure and irrepressible voice

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, in a statement issued by Alhaji Mukhtar Gidado, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, urged members of his immediate family, friends, loved ones, and all Nigerians who mourned his death to take solace in the fact that Chief Clark lived a life of service, leaving behind a legacy of patriotism, courage and leadership.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State said the tragic news of the death of Chief Clark was heart-wrenching, given the impact of such a loss.

Delta State governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, in a condolence message through his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described Clark’s passing as a monumental loss.

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, said late Clark’s legacy would live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he had on everyone.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the deceased’s advocacy, deep reservoir of wisdom, and unwavering commitment to national progress made him an invaluable voice in Nigeria’s political landscape.

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), in a press statement signed by Olorogun Obiuwevbi Ominimini, its National Publicity Secretary/Spokesman, described his passing as the fall of a “mighty Iroko tree”.

It was jointly issued by Professor College Clark of the Clark-Fuludu-Bakederemo family of Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, and Ambassador Dr. Godknows Igali, the National Chairman of PANDEF.

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, in a statement by Special Assistant on Media, Igoniko Oduma, said that Clark’s public service records spanning pre-colonial and post-colonial Nigeria were legendary, and a manifestation of his unwavering commitment and dedication to nation building.

On his part, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, also expressed shock at Clark’s passing, despite his advanced age.

Kayode Ajulo, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, in a release, explained that the late Clark, whose unwavering belief in him shaped the course of his life was more than a mentor but a guardian and fiercest advocate.

