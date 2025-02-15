Tinubu, Obasanjo, Buhari mourn as Adebanjo dies at 96

A factional leader of Afenifere and pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group Pa Ayo Adebanjo has died at the age of 96.

He died on Friday morning at his Lekki residence in Lagos.

Adebanjo hailed from Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode in Ogun State.

SPONSOR AD

A statement jointly signed Mrs Ayotunde Atteh (nee Ayo-Adebanjo), Mrs Adeola Azeez (nee Ayo-Adebanjo) and Mr Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo, on behalf of the family, confirmed that he died peacefully.

The statement said, “The foremost nationalist, elder statesman, distinguished lawyer, very distinct politician, apostle of true federalism, former organising secretary of Action Group and the national leader of Afenifere is survived by his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

“We will forever cherish his commitment to fighting for truth, equity and justice. His belief and struggle for a truly independent and progressive Nigeria was total and this he fought for until he breathed his last breath.”

“The family is consulting with Papa’s friends, associates, numerous interest groups across the length and breadth of Nigeria and beyond, to fine tune plans for a befitting funeral, details of which will be communicated in due course.”

The statement said a condolence register has been opened at his residence in Lagos (8 Ayo Adebanjo Close, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos) and his country home in Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode Ogun State.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, describing him as a fearless advocate for truth, justice and democracy.

In a personal condolence message released on Friday, Tinubu paid tribute to Adebanjo’s legacy, acknowledging his lifelong commitment to Nigeria’s progress and national unity.

“His principled voice, which resonated through decades of political activism, will be deeply missed. As a nation, we will miss his regular interventions in national affairs, which enriched our political discourse,” Tinubu said.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo paid glowing tribute to the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, describing him as a great man, a committed nationalist, an effective representative of his people and an unpretentious personality.

Obasanjo who’s away in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he is currently attending the 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly, said Adebanjo’s death was a personal loss to him.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari described his death as a loss for the nation.

“The late Chief Adebanjo was one of those rare politicians who straddled the worlds of the legal profession, politics, and socio-cultural activism,” said the former president.

He prayed for the repose of his soul and for fortitude to his family, admirers, and the government and people of Ogun State to bear the loss,” Buhari said in a statement signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Also, elder statesman Tanko Yakasai, who conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the entire members of the family, described the death as a colossal loss not only to the immediate members of his family and the entire Yaruba people but to the entire country, Nigeria.

“A dedicated patriot, Chief Adebanjo was a committed nationalist who maintained cordial relationships with other fellow Nigerians, regardless of their ethnic or religious backgrounds,” he said.

He said Chief Adebanjo maintained a very close relationship with him despite their political party differences right from the First Republic.

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in a statement he personally signed, said he was saddened to learn about the passing of the elder statesman, who dedicated his lifetime to serving the people.

Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has also expressed his condolences over the death of Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

The demise of Pa Adebanjo on Friday came amidst the widening gulf in the rank of the foremost pan-Yoruba group with pundits wondering what will become of the group after his death.

The group has been split between Pa Adebanjo and Pa Reuben Fasoranti who handed over the leadership of the group to the former in 2021 as acting leader. Fasoranti who would be 99 in May cited old age for his decision to relinquish the leadership to Adebanjo.

At a meeting held on the 16th of March 2021 in Akure, Ondo State, Fasoranti formally presented Adebanjo as the new leader of the group.

But the 2023 politicking created a gulf in the leadership following Adebanjo’s decision not to back Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. In what was described as political manoeuvring, Pa Fasoranti’s leadership was revived while the group was split into two.