tinubu, nsa, monarchs, top security officers, academia, others celebrate igp

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, traditional rulers, top military and paramilitary officers, members of the academia and other institutions, among others, yesterday honoured the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over his sterling performance in the security sector.

The critical stakeholders, who converged on the Nigeria Police Resource Centre, Abuja, during the launch of a book titled ‘Readings in Policing, Peace and Security’, in his honour, submitted that the diligence and other attributes of the top cop are worthy of emulation.

The academics were led to the event organised by Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP) by the vice chancellors of the University of Ibadan, and Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Prof. Kayode Adebowale and Prof. Noah Yusuf, respectively.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, described the book compiled by SPSP, as a fitting tribute to the IGP.

He added that Egbetokun’s dedication to the principles of justice, peace and security has left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s policy landscape.

Tinubu explained that Egbetokun served diligently when he was his chief security officer during his tenure as the Lagos State governor.

He added, “The Society for Peace Studies and Practice, along with its collaborating institutions, deserves commendation for recognising excellence and celebrating it by bringing together renowned scholars and peace practitioners.”

Earlier, the police boss said Tinubu made a significant impact in his life and career, saying when he met the president in 1998, his life was transformed within 24 hours of meeting him (Tinubu).

He said, “I thank the Almighty God by whose grace I’m alive today to receive this incredible honour. My life and career are testaments to God’s infinite mercy. It has been God all the way for me.

“As I’m standing here today, my mouth is filled with testimonies. I would have loved to share some of these testimonies, but today is not Thanksgiving day. I will, therefore, reserve the details of that for another day.

“I must, however, acknowledge the significant impact of a particular individual on my life and career. I met President Bola Tinubu in 1998, and that meeting produced a positive transformation in my life within 24 hours. That story is also a testimony that I would like to leave for another day.”

Speaking about the book, Egbetokun said it would serve as a reference material and a source of inspiration for young officers.

He said, “I can now confidently say that this book is an indispensable result for scholars, policymakers and practitioners in the field of policing, peace and security.

“The book will not only be a reference material, but it is also going to inspire the new generation of law enforcement officers in Nigeria.”