Tinubu not telling Nigerians the truth about country’s situation – Lamido

Former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of not telling Nigerians the true situation of the country and his administration.

Lamido, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), also accused former President Muhammadu Buhari of not being transparent with Nigerians during his time.

Lamido leveled the accusations when he featured on BBC Hausa service program ‘Gane Mini Hanya’.

He said the two administrations prioritised propaganda rather than telling Nigerians the actual state of the nation unlike during the time PDP governed the country.

“Buhari’s and Tinubu’s governments are not being transparent with Nigerians unlike during the time when PDP was in power where everything was transparent and open to all Nigerians.

“But with the coming of Buhari, deception and propaganda became tools for running the government.”

Lamido also faulted President Tinubu’s loan requests, lamenting that “what the government is telling Nigerians is different from what it is executing.”

“If Nigerians are being told the truth then there is nothing wrong with that, but how would you budget N30tn, generate N50tn and then request loan when you have a surplus of N20tn.” he said, making reference to last year’s budget.

He further added, “This recklessness and clear-cut selfishness is not done anywhere in the world, but yet you find (some) Nigerians supporting it. Visit social media and see how APC is being criticised, being referred to as calamity, yet you find some protecting it.”