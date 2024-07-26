Tinubu not taking peace in Niger Delta for granted – Otuaro

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has said that President Bola Tinubu is appreciative of the prevailing peace and stability…

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has said that President Bola Tinubu is appreciative of the prevailing peace and stability in the Niger Delta.

Otuaro spoke during his separate consultative visits to the palace of the Chief Priest of Mein-Diringbia Deity (Agadagba III) of Mein Kingdom, HRM King Godday Smith; the Meinbutus Elders Council and the Western Zone leadership of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), all in Warri, Delta State.

The members of the Meinbutus Elders Council passed a vote of confidence in Otuaro during the consultative visits to the stakeholders.

A statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media to the PAP Administrator, Mr Igoniko Oduma, on Wednesday, said the confidence-vote motion was moved by a former speaker of the IYC parliament, Deme Yinkore, and was seconded by Wayas Ebiaremene.

Otuaro said that Tinubu was not taking the existing peace, security and development of the region and the people for granted.

In addition, he said the president and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, believed in the PAP and its objectives for the Niger Delta.

The PAP boss said Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda mantra also encapsulated the aspirations of the Niger Delta people, especially because he is a southern president.

Otuaro reiterated his resolve to serve the people and run the programme with transparency while ensuring its expansion for more inclusivity, particularly women, elders and communities.

While calling for more unity among the people, he said the PAP, under his leadership, was committed to engaging more youths through formal education, vocational training, empowerment and mentoring, among others.

He said, “I am here to also say that Mr President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is very grateful for the peace in the Niger Delta. He is not taking the peace in the Niger Delta for granted.

“Mr President loves the Niger Delta people and the Ijaw nation. And as long as we organise ourselves as Ijaw people, the president remains committed to the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta cause. He is a southern president and he always needs our support, but we, too, must organise ourselves and be more united and also support Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I have passion for this job. I am committed to rendering better and quality service to our people because I am holding this position in trust for them. I will give total service, and it is time to do so.

“Whenever I need advice, I will call and come. I will always consult. An office like this requires planning and listening, and by the grace of God I will continue to be a good listener.”

He noted in particular that the “Meinbutus are playing a crucial role in this issue of peace that we are talking about in the Niger Delta”, adding that the peace is a reflection of their activities because they are organised as a pioneer agitator group in the struggle.

Otuaro pledged to always consult stakeholders and thanked the Mein-Diringbia Deity chief priest, the Meinbutus Elders Council and the IYC for their support, urging them to sustain the effort to maintain peace and stability in the region.

In his address read by Dr Ayakeme Tonkiri, the Chief Priest stated that going by Otuaro’s track record, the people of Mein Kingdom firmly believe that the PAP under their son’s leadership would achieve tremendous success.

“With the various reforms made so far in repositioning the Presidential Amnesty Programme since your assumption of office, we are indeed proud to identify with your laudable achievements which have changed the narratives of the Programme in recent times”, he said.

Speaking separately, the national spokesperson for the IYC, Binebai Princewill and the Western zone chairman, Nicholas Igarama, commended the PAP boss for his humility and heart of service to the people.

They expressed the apex Ijaw youth organisation’s unalloyed support for Otuaro and warned those distracting him to desist from it to avoid their anger, saying “We don’t want people to take advantage of his humility.”