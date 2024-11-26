Tinubu Not Presenting 2025 Budget On Wednesday -NASS

The National Assembly Management has debunked the reports going round that, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is presenting the 2025 Budget proposal to the joint sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday, November 27th, 2024.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director Information, Audu Bullah Biallah, on behalf of the Secretary Research and Information.

According to the statement, the National Assembly is yet to approve the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF&FSP) forwarded to both chambers of the national assembly by the President, before the official presentation of the 2025 budget.

SPONSOR AD

“The attention of the Secretary, Research and Information, (SRI), National Assembly, Dr. Ali Barde Umoru has been drawn to the purported fake news credited to him, alleging that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will tomorrow Wednesday present the 2925 budget to the join session of the National Assembly.

“In view of the above, the SRI warns peddlers of such information to desist forthwith from using his office to mislead members of the public .

“The secretary advised that any official enquiry and clarification should follow the official communication channels of the National Assembly”.