Tinubu not considering me as CBN Governor, says Elumelu

Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, has denied reports that he is being considered as the next governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a social media post, one Imran Muhammad had quoted a source as saying President Bola Tinubu is considering Elumelu to lead the apex bank.

“According to a source President Tinubu is also considering Tony O. Elumelu as CBN governor,” the tweet read.

Responding in another post, Elumelu said, “No please. This is false news.”

Elumelu is a successful banker, who served as CEO of United Bank for Africa (UBA), one of the leading banks in Nigeria, with branches across the world.

He is also very influential. After the February election, he hosted the then president-elect at his private residence in an upscale part of Lagos State.

Tinubu also hosted Elumelu at Aso Rock recently.

Elumelu was one of the guest speakers at the just concluded Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) conference, which was declared open by Tinubu.

