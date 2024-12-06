Tinubu nominates new Chair for N’West Development Commission 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded to the Senate for confirmation a modified list of members of the inaugural Governing Board of the North West Development Commission (NWDC).

The President has also nominated Hon. Emeka Atuma as chairman of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Onanuga said President Tinubu had earlier nominated Ambassador Haruna Ginsau as chairman of the NWDC board and named Senator Tijani Yahaya Kaura and Hon. Abdulkadir S. Usman as members.

The Presidential Spokesman said the names had been replaced, with Ja’afar Abubakar Sadeeq and Yahaya Aminu Abdulhadi, while the new chairman is Alh Lawal Samai’la Abdullahi.

Also, Professor Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji retains his position as managing director and chief executive officer.

Other board members on the first list were Dr. Yahaya Umar Namahe, Yahaya Aminu Abdulhadi, and Engr. Muhammad Ali Wudil, Shamsu Sule, Nasidi Ali and Aminu Suleiman.

He said, “After receiving the President’s first list of nominations, the Senate adjusted the NWDC’s establishment act to accommodate members from other geo-political zones.

“President Tinubu complied with the adjustment in the new list, with the following named to represent the six zones:

“They are Chukwu Chijioke, Ahmed Mohammed, Engr. Ahmed Rufai Timasaniyu and Macdonalds Michael Uyi. Others are Yemi Ola and Hon. Babatunde Dada.”

President Tinubu has equally appointed Hon. Emeka Atuma as Chairman and Hon. Mark C. Okoye as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), subject to their confirmation by the Senate.

Other members are Barr. Ugochukwu H. Agballah, Hon. Okey Ezenwa, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, Hon. Donatus Eyinnah Nwankpa, Barr. Ifeanyi Agwu Ph.D, Nasiru Usman and Hamma Adama Ali Kumo.