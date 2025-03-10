Tinubu names Federal University of Education, Kano, after Maitama Sule

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has renamed the Federal University of Education, Kano, to Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education.

Alhaji Maitama Sule, 1929–2017, contributed significantly to Nigeria’s socio-political development throughout his illustrious career.

He served as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, where he was Chairman of the UN Special Committee Against Apartheid.

SPONSOR AD

He also served as Chief Whip of the Federal House of Representatives (1954–1959), Leader of Nigeria’s Delegation to the Conference of Independent States (1960), First Federal Commissioner of Public Complaints (1976), and Minister of Mines and Power.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement saidPre sident Tinubu believed that immortalising Ambassador Sule’s legacy would inspire younger generations to uphold integrity, patriotism, character, and nationalism.

The Federal University of Education, Kano, is one of seven specialised universities of education under the Federal Government.

The Kano State government initially owned it.

However, Onanuga said as a federal university of education, it will continue to play a pivotal role in training teachers, further strengthening Nigeria’s education sector.