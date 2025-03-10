Tinubu names Federal University of Education, Kano, after Maitama Sule

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has renamed the Federal University of Education, Kano, to Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education.
Alhaji Maitama Sule, 1929–2017, contributed significantly to Nigeria’s socio-political development throughout his illustrious career.
He served as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, where he was Chairman of the UN Special Committee Against Apartheid.
He also served as Chief Whip of the Federal House of Representatives (1954–1959), Leader of Nigeria’s Delegation to the Conference of Independent States (1960), First Federal Commissioner of Public Complaints (1976), and Minister of Mines and Power.
Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement saidPre sident Tinubu believed that immortalising Ambassador Sule’s legacy would inspire younger generations to uphold integrity, patriotism, character, and nationalism.
The Federal University of Education, Kano, is one of seven specialised universities of education under the Federal Government.
The Kano State government initially owned it.
However, Onanuga said as a federal university of education, it will continue to play a pivotal role in training teachers, further strengthening Nigeria’s education sector.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.