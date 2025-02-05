Tinubu moves To sack INEC RECs

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday sought the approval of the Senate to sack the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for Abia, Adamawa, and Sokoto States.

The request was contained in a letter he addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The suspended RECs who Tinubu is seeking their sack are Ike Uzochukwu (Abia), Hudu Yunusa-Ari (Adamawa), and Nura Ali (Sokoto).

They were accused of misconduct during the 2023 general election.

The President’s letter was read on the floor of the Senate by Akpabio at the plenary session on Wednesday.

In the letter, Tinubu explained that the RECs were suspended by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before he assumed office more than one year ago.

The letter reads in part: “The senate is invited to note that the three resident electoral commissioners have been suspended for misconduct since March 2022 before the advent of the current administration.

“While I trust that the senate will consider this request expeditiously, please accept distinguished senators and distinguished senate president, the assurances of my highest consideration.”