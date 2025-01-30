Tinubu mourns victims of US plane-helicopter crash 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the tragic air accident in the Potomac area of Washington, D.C, United States.

A helicopter conveying some soldiers and a commercial plane had collided mid air on Wednesday evening, killing all the occupants, numbering over 60.

Extending his condolences to the victims and their families on a message posted on his verified X handle, @officialABAT, on Thursday, President Tinubu said “I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Washington, D.C.”

On behalf of Nigeria, the President conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the people of the United States and all those affected by the devastating event.

He also commended the emergency response teams for their swift and courageous actions under difficult conditions.

He said, “I commend the courageous efforts of first responders and emergency teams for their selfless work in harsh conditions,” he stated.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s solidarity with the United States, Tinubu emphasized the shared grief between the two nations while expressing hope for healing and resilience in the wake of the tragedy.

“Nigeria stands in solidarity with the United States Government and its People, united in grief and hopeful for a new day,” he added.

The President’s message comes as authorities in the U.S. continue to assess the aftermath of the accident.