✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Tinubu mourns victims of Enugu fuel tanker explosion

president tinubu
President Tinubu
    By Baba Martins

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled with the government and the people of Enugu State over the fuel tanker explosion, which resulted in the loss of lives on Saturday.

The fuel tanker reportedly spiralled out of control and burst into flames while navigating the Ugwu-Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement, commiserated with the families of the deceased and the injured and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and quick recovery for those receiving medical treatment.

SPONSOR AD

President Tinubu also called “for caution and adherence to safety measures among road users, particularly fuel tanker operators.”

“Furthermore, he directs agencies in charge of enforcing traffic rules to implement measures to prevent recurring fuel tanker explosions nationwide,” he added.

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories