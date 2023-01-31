Tinubu mourns renowned physicist, Prof Umar

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent out his sympathy and condolence over the death of a…

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent out his sympathy and condolence over the death of a renowned physicist and a former Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Professor Ibrahim Umar.

Prof Umar, who specialised in nuclear energy energy died in Kano on Monday.

He served as BUK VC between 1979 and 1986 and was Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, among other positions he held.

In a statement on Tuesday, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Special Assistant to the Presidential Candidate on Media and Publicity, said Tinubu expressed grief over the death of the pioneering energy expert.

“Prof Umar will be sorely missed by many who came across him as a teacher, mentor, administrator and respected community leader who touched many lives.

“I condole with his family, Bichi Emirate, the people and government of Kano State and the BUK community over this huge loss,” Tinubu said.”

The APC candidate prayed for Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late professor and repose his soul.