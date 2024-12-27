Tinubu Mourns Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolences to the government and people of India on the passing of former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh.

Singh was India’s Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014 before his demise on Thursday at the age of 92.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement, recalled Prime Minister Singh’s official visit to Nigeria in 2007, describing it as historic during which he earned the distinct honour of addressing a joint session of the National Assembly, a privilege accorded to only a few global leaders.

President Tinubu pai tribute to Dr Singh’s dedication to strengthening the Nigeria-India relationship, noting that his diplomatic efforts remain a reference point in the history of the bilateral relations between the two nations.

The President recounted the establishment of the strategic partnership between Nigeria and India under Singh’s tenure, which has continued to flourish, driving political and economic prosperity for both countries.

President Tinubu further lauded Prime Minister Singh’s efforts to forge improved cooperation in defence trade, culture, education, health, science and technology, and ICT.

Expressing gratitude to the people of India for celebrating the life and accomplishments of this selfless leader and distinguished economist, the Nigerian leader saluted Singh’s role in steering India’s economic reforms during globally challenging times.

He also prayed that the departed Prime Minister’s dedication to service would inspire the people of India.