Tinubu meets Service Chiefs, IGP in Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in a closed door meeting with Security and Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Some of those attending the meeting are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Igbetokun.

Daily Trust gathered that the Service Chiefs are expected to brief President Tinubu on the security situation in the country and come up with guidelines to address prevailing issues.

SPONSOR AD

The meeting might also be one of the regular security meetings where the President takes briefing from his security heads.

The Service Chiefs present at the meeting also include the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; and Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

Also in attendance are the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and the Director General of the Department Of State Services, Oluwatosin Ajayi.

The leadership of the National Assembly led by Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, later joined the meeting held in the office of the president.