    News | Top Story

    Tinubu meets service chiefs before India trip

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday received briefings from service chiefs on their ongoing operations ahead of his proposed trip to India to attend the…

      By Muideen Olaniyi

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday received briefings from service chiefs on their ongoing operations ahead of his proposed trip to India to attend the G-20 summit.

    The second regular routine national security council meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja was attended by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

    Daily Trust reports that the meeting on general security situation in the country, including review of areas where the service chiefs need to double down, was held behind closed doors.

