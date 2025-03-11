✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Night Guard
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Tinubu meets Niger Delta leaders at Presidential Villa 

tinubu
tinubu
    By Baba Martins 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with leaders of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) at the Council Chamber of the presidential Villa, Abuja. 

The meeting, which commenced at about 4:30pm with the arrival of President Tinubu is expected to discuss issues critical to the interest of the oil-rich Niger Delta region and its people.
PANDEF is the mouthpiece of the Niger Delta people with traditional rulers, leaders and stakeholders as members.
Just before the meeting, President Tinubu requested that a minute of silence be observed in memory of Chief Clark.
PANDEF, which is attending the meeting with a large entourage, has former governors, senior politicians, traditional rulers, and other categories of stakeholders in attendance.
Among those at the meeting on PANDEF’s entourage are King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Chairman, Board of Trustees of PANDEF; Obong Victor Attah, Co-Chairman, Board of Trustees of PANDEF; Ambassador Godknows Igali, National Chairman of PANDEF; Senator Seriake Dickson; Professor Mike Ozekhome; former Cross River State governor, Mr Liyel Imoke; former Rivers Deputy Governor, Tele Ikuru; former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Timi Alaibe.
Others are Senator Ita Enang; Senator Bassey Henshaw; Mrs Ibim Semenitari, former acting Managing Director of the NDDC; Uche Secondus; Senator Andrew Uchendu; National Coordinator of Host Communities of Nigeria, HOSTCOM, Okareme Maikpobi; Niger Delta activist, Ms Ann-Kio Briggs; spokesman of PANDEF, Chief Obiwevbi Ominimini.
Also in attendance are the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy,Bayo Onanuga; Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare; and other aides of the President.
Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

SPONSOR AD
Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories