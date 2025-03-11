Tinubu meets Niger Delta leaders at Presidential Villa 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with leaders of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) at the Council Chamber of the presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which commenced at about 4:30pm with the arrival of President Tinubu is expected to discuss issues critical to the interest of the oil-rich Niger Delta region and its people.

PANDEF is the mouthpiece of the Niger Delta people with traditional rulers, leaders and stakeholders as members.

Just before the meeting, President Tinubu requested that a minute of silence be observed in memory of Chief Clark.

PANDEF, which is attending the meeting with a large entourage, has former governors, senior politicians, traditional rulers, and other categories of stakeholders in attendance.

Among those at the meeting on PANDEF’s entourage are King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Chairman, Board of Trustees of PANDEF; Obong Victor Attah, Co-Chairman, Board of Trustees of PANDEF; Ambassador Godknows Igali, National Chairman of PANDEF; Senator Seriake Dickson; Professor Mike Ozekhome; former Cross River State governor, Mr Liyel Imoke; former Rivers Deputy Governor, Tele Ikuru; former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Timi Alaibe.

Others are Senator Ita Enang; Senator Bassey Henshaw; Mrs Ibim Semenitari, former acting Managing Director of the NDDC; Uche Secondus; Senator Andrew Uchendu; National Coordinator of Host Communities of Nigeria, HOSTCOM, Okareme Maikpobi; Niger Delta activist, Ms Ann-Kio Briggs; spokesman of PANDEF, Chief Obiwevbi Ominimini.

Also in attendance are the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy,Bayo Onanuga; Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare; and other aides of the President.