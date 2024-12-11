Tinubu meets German President, Steinmeier, in Aso Rock 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is meeting with the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Steinmier arrived in Abuja on Tuesday evening.

In a statement on Monday, the German Embassy said Steinmeier will meet with President Tinubu and the President of the Commission of Economic Community of West African States, Dr. Alieu Touray.

On Wednesday morning, the President received the German leader at the Forecourt of the Villa before proceeding into a closed door meeting.

Steinmeier was accompanied to the Presidential Villa by a business delegation of CEOs and board members of some Germany companies in the area of IT and energy.

Meanwhile, in the statement issued on Monday, the German Embassy said Steinmeier would proceed to Lagos, where he would engage with business representatives, visit a start-up hub and meet with members of Nigeria’s cultural sector and civil society.

He is also expected to meet with Professor Wole Soyinka.

“There will also be an opportunity to tour the city of Lagos and gain insights into the urban development of a megacity, including environmental and social challenges,” the statement said.