Tinubu meets Ganduje, service chiefs at Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in a meeting with a delegation led by the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, at Aso Rock the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which started around 3pm, is also being attended by security chiefs.

Although there has yet to be any briefing on the agenda of the meeting, Daily Trust reports that the delegation will present a document proffering solutions to the farmer-herder crisis.

