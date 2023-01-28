Tinubu meets Buhari after controversial comment on naira redesign, fuel scarcity

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), visited President Muhammadu Buhari at Daura, the president’s hometown in Katsina State, on Friday…

Tinubu was accompanied by Governor Bello Masari of Katsina and some APC governors, according to sources.

Details of the meeting were not made public but it held hours after the APC Presidential Candidate kicked against some policies of the Federal Government, saying they were targeted at him.

At the presidential campaign rally of the APC in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Wednesday, Tinubu had said, “Let them increase the price of fuel, only them know where they have hoarded fuel, they hoarded money, they hoarded naira; we will go and vote and we will win. Even if they changed the ink on Naira notes. Whatever their plans, it will come to nought. We are going to win.”

Tinubu’s comment had sent a wave of shock across the county, with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) taunting him and the ruling party.

But in a statement, Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media & Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, accused the opposition of driving a wedge between Tinubu and Buhari.

“Nigerians should no longer be in doubt about those working in cahoots with fifth columnists in the system to inflict avoidable pains on our hapless people for political end.”

“No sooner Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu empathised with the Nigerian people facing the dual crises of fuel and new Naira notes scarcity, than the opposition PDP and the Atiku camp issued a knee-jerk response, derailing from the issues, distorting Asiwaju’s statement and trying, in vain, to create a wedge between our presidential candidate and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“When the guilty are afraid of being uncovered, they try to push back with red-herring,” he said.

The presidency has been mute on the issue, which continues to generate interest few weeks to the election.