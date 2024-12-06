Tinubu makes fresh appointments 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Prof. Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu as the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, (NUC).

The President has also announced chief executive officers for the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (SMDF/PAGMI) and the New Partnership for Africa Development (NEPAD).

Prof. Ribadu, an expert in veterinary reproduction, had served as vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Yola, and the Sule Lamido University, Jigawa State.

The President in a statement through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Prof. Salisu Shehu was also appointed as Executive Secretary of the NERDC.

Prof Shehu is a renowned academic in educational and human Psychology who was instrumental in establishing the School of Continuing Education at Bayero University, Kano, and was the Vice-Chancellor of Al-Istiqamah University, Kano.

The President also announced Jabiru Salisu Abdullahi Tsauri’s appointment as the National Coordinator of NEPAD.

Jabilu Tsauri holds a Master’s in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University. He is a seasoned administrator with expertise in legislative affairs, global affairs, and democratic governance and vast experience in public service.

The President also appointed Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani as the Executive Secretary of the SMDF/PAGMI.

Yazid Danfulani holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Arts and Management from the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom.