Tinubu loyalist calls for open contest

The National Chairman of Tinubu Support Network (TSN), and Director-General of Amalgamated APC Support Groups, Engr Kailani Muhammad, has warned that the zoning of the 10th National Assembly leadership will spell doom for the party.

Kailani, yesterday at a press conference in Abuja, urged the party’s leadership to throw the contest open just like it did during the presidential primary.

He said: “We must allow the free will of choice by the senators-elect to flourish. The senators must be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights to vote aspirants of their choice at the senate chamber because democracy demands it.”

Kailani also said that Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, could not take Nigeria back to the Stone Age on his call for return to the 1963 constitution.

He said the state governors were responsible for the current state of under-development in the country, especially in mismanaging the fortunes of the local governments.