Tinubu learnt nothing from Buhari’s mistakes on economy — SDP’s Adebayo

Prince Adewole Adebayo, Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 Presidential election, says President Bola Tinubu is going the way of Muhammadu Buhari, his predecessor, as far the economy is concerned.

Speaking on the ongoing space of Daily Trust themed: “Three Months In Power: How Has The Economy Fared Under Tinubu”, Adewole described fuel subsidy removal as a bad policy.

He said in advanced economies, whatever makes the economy thrive is being subsidised.

“In America, they subsidise pharmaceuticals, they subsidise health; in the UK, they subsidise transportation.”

“It’s like carelessly using a knife to cut someone’s skin and you are supplying the person with Panadol, plaster, and iodine; why did you cut the person in the first place?

“I hope they will correct the error, otherwise they may lose time. If between now and 2027, President Tinubu does not feel the leadership gap, we will step in. They can’t deny Nigerians good leadership on the basis that there is no good leadership in Nigeria because there is… We have to make an example that black people can govern themselves; we have the intelligence,” he said

