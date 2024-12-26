Tinubu lauds Ahmadiyya’s contribution to Nigeria’s development

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lauded the contributions of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at for establishing schools, hospitals, mosques and mission centres, which has contributed immensely to social economic development of Nigeria.

The president stated this at the jubilee Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at 70th Jalsa Salana (Islamic Conference), 2024, held in Ilaro, Ogun State.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant to President on Livestock Development, Alhaji Idris Ajimobi, the president appreciated the Ahmadiyya Muslim community for pioneering the establishment of the first Muslim primary school, in Nigeria, Taleemul Islam primary school , Elegbata , Lagos Island in 1922.

He said the school forms the bedrock of Islamic and western legacy that continues to benefit the educational landscape of today.

This was followed by the establishment of Ahmadiyya Secondary Schools in Agege, Lagos, Ibadan, Oyo State, Ogbagi Akoko,Ondo State, Onda and Unaisha in Nasarawa State as well as Kano, Kano State .

The hospitals and clinics were opened in Apapa and Ojokoro,Lagos State, Agbongbon in Ibadan,Oyo State, Ijebu Ode and Imosan in Ogun State,Bukuru,Jos Plateau State, New Bussa,Niger State and Kano,Kano State.

“I fully understand and sincerely appreciate the value of faith, discipline and service in shaping individual and sustaining societies, the principles of upholding compassion, mercy and service to humanity are being reflected in your milestones so far. Ahmadiyya has been a mercy to Nigeria through your humanitarian efforts, your contributions towards guiding our brothers and sisters in faith and health and your tireless work in public service”, the president said.

President Tinubu equally acknowledged the contributions of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community to peaceful coexistence in Nigeria and globally.

“Your contributions towards peace and unity is a beacon of light in a world often divided by differences, reflecting the impactful 70th celebration of Jalsa salana on Nigerian soil”, the president noted.

The Nigerian leader used the occasion to remind Nigerians for commitment to nation building , where every citizen, regardless of background can thrive.

“The government is open to community like yours to advance our common goals, whether in the areas of education, healthcare, humanitarian service or youth empowerment, we are determined to continue to collaborate with you, together we can build Nigeria that’s united, prosperous and just for all in offices given.”

In the same vein, the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has charged the Ahmadiyya community to continue their prayers to the state and Nigeria at large.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hamzat Ganiu appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his ongoing reforms to save Nigeria from collapse.

He urged the citizens to support and key into the “Renewed Hope Agenda” not minding the ongoing hardship occasioned by subsidy removal on petroleum products, adding that the suffering is temporal and will soon become a thing of the past.

Earlier, Amir (National head) Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Alatoye Azeez x-rayed the essence of Jalsa salana as yearly human and behavioural reforms hinged on spiritual, moral and physical reformation for the purpose of the community.