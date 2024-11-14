Tinubu labels PDP ‘reactionary party’ as APC rounds off campaign for Aiyedatiwa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a “reactionary political party,” accusing it of consistently opposing change and development in Nigeria.

Tinubu made the remarks on Wednesday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally for its governorship candidate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu stated that his administration and party had always triumphed over opposition propaganda.

Citing the support of past Ondo leaders for progressive ideals, Tinubu asked, “If Adekunle Ajasin and Adebayo Adefarati were alive, would they vote for APC or the reactionary elements? If my friend Oluwarotimi Akeredolu were alive, would he vote for APC or the reactionary party?

“Will my friend Olusegun Mimiko or Baba Reuben Fasoranti support APC or reactionary elements?”

“This is the democracy we believe in—a democracy that triumphs over propaganda, bitterness, lies, hate, and violence,” he added.

Tinubu urged Ondo voters to support Aiyedatiwa for continuity, progress, and good governance in the state.

He said, “Your vote will be your voice, your conviction, and your message to those who underestimate the strength of Ondo people. Come out en masse on Saturday to cast your vote for the APC candidate. We are poised to win all 18 local government areas.”

Also speaking, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje called on voters to ensure continuity and political alignment within the South-West zone.

“By voting for our candidate, you’re supporting continuity and ensuring political uniformity in the region. Give us an 18/18 victory come Saturday,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, encouraged voters to participate peacefully. “Don’t engage in any conflict; just thumbprint APC. Bring four other voters with you to the polling unit,” he urged.

Aiyedatiwa promises to deliver

Speaking at the rally, Aiyedatiwa pledged to focus on education, healthcare, and youth empowerment if re-elected.

Recalling a prophecy by the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu that he would succeed him, Aiyedatiwa declared, “That prophecy has come to pass. By February, we will achieve even more than we’ve done so far.”

He also highlighted the achievements of his administration, saying, “You know what we have accomplished in office. When we return, we’ll build on this progress.”

The rally drew an array of APC stalwarts, including Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara).

Other notable attendees included former Edo State governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole; Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; Minister of Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola; Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Audu; Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Youth, Ayo Olawande; Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Solomon Olamilekan; and former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, among others.