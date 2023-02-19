Tinubu joins APC govs at meeting with Adamu

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has just joined the emergency meeting of governors of the party currently holding at…

The meeting has in attendance, Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Yayaya Bello (Kogi), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Biodun Oyebanjo (Ekiti) and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

The APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had summoned the meeting to discuss issues related to the campaign, naira crisis and next Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly election.

Adamu led the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Aba Kiyari; Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Enekwu and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore to the meeting which started at about 2:30pm.

Tinubu arrived the party’s secretariat a few hours into the meeting.