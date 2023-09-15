Tinubu jets to US for UNGA Sunday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart for New York, United States, on Sunday to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart for New York, United States, on Sunday to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which will take place September 18 to 26, 2023.

Presidential spokeman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, announced this Friday while briefing State House reporters on the president’s itinerary ahead of the annual high-level gathering of world leaders.

He said aside from the participation of the Nigerian delegation at the assembly, there are also series of very important side activities that will have wide-ranging ramifications on the Nigerian economy.

He said President Tinubu would hold meetings with major chief executives and leaders of multinational firms cutting across multiple sectors of the economy, including the President of the Microsoft company worldwide, Brad Smith.

This, he said, is to see “how we can deepen digital transformation in the country and expand the digital economic footprint to ensure that our micro and small enterprises will have access to the internet and have access to other smart technologies that will facilitate their ability to transact business quickly and efficiently.”

Ngelale added that the President would meet with Sir Nick Clegg, the President of Global Affairs for Meta Technologies, to “leverage new innovations such as artificial intelligence and other applications to impact the way we do business in Nigeria.”

Presidential spokeman said the President would equally meet with the global CEO of General Electric with deep involvement in the energy sector, aviation, and engine production for multiple modes of transportation among many other inputs.

According to him, Mr. President will also be meeting with the global CEO of Exxon Mobil Oil and Gas Company to further advance investment in the oil and gas sector.

“He is going to continue advancing very aggressively on his economic development, diplomatic drive, to aggressively attract foreign direct investment into the country.”

Presidential spokeman added that the president would be participating in the Africa Global Business Initiative to showcase opportunities available as a result of investment in Nigeria across sectors.

Ngelale said President Tinubu would preside over the Nigeria Small and Medium Scale Business Summit to put MSMEs in a position to make an impact in foreign markets.

In addition, he said the President would be speaking at the UN High Level reform of the global financial architecture to lay out his vision for a fairer international financial system that does not leave out developing countries from the decision-making table.

“Aside from that, there will be two major summits at the UN. Aside from general debate at the General Assembly, there is the UN 2023 summit on SDGs, the Sustainable Development Goals at which Mr. President will be very actively participating.

“And there will also be the UN Secretary General’s climate ambition Summit, at which Mr. President will be laying out his plans in concrete detail for Nigeria’s energy transition and the role that our partners in the business community and foreign governments and non-governmental organisations will play in the actualization of Nigeria’s ambition to get to net zero by 2060.

“And these engagements include bilateral meetings on the sidelines, with the President of the United States, with the President of Comoros, with the President of South Africa, with the President of the European Union Commission, with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, with the King of Jordan, with the Algerian president, with the Brazilian president and with the Spanish Prime Minister. It’s still dynamic.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will certainly be one of the most active and one of the most sought after heads of state with respect to his engagement in both bilateral and multilateral platforms.”

During the annual high-level General Debate under the theme, “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”, Heads of State and Government and ministers explore solutions to the intertwined global challenges to advance peace, security, and sustainable development.

