Tinubu in support of Oyebanji’s second term bid – Fayemi

A former governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in support of the state’s incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji’s second term bid.

He disclosed this at the weekend during the APC stakeholders’ meeting in his country home, Isan-Ekiti.

Fayemi, a former chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), however, cautioned some chieftains of the party trying to sow the seed of discord within the party to retrace their steps and unite to ensure that the party retained the state in the next election.

SPONSOR AD

He said, “We should get prepared for the task ahead whenever INEC makes an announcement on the date of the election. If we are united and ready here, those in Abuja will have no option but to support us.

“I do hear talks that ‘even If we support him here, what if President Bola Tinubu does not support him?’ And let me say that our president is behind Governor Oyebanji.”