Tinubu in power but not in govt – SDP Presidential candidate

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the last election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, says President Bola Tinubu is in power, not in government.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Adebayo said the president has focused on consolidating authority rather than implementing policies that address the country’s challenges.

While acknowledging some progress in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Ministry of Interior, he argued that these exceptions do not reflect broader governmental success.

He said:” I don’t agree because he is not in government, he is only in power, he is not using the power to govern. He is using the power for other things, so he is not able to know what it means to say the government is doing well.

“But in FCT for example, that is one area you can say you see a sign that they want to govern, the Minister, and the minister of Interior, I think the two ministers are making serious attempts to govern, outside that, I’m sorry, there is no sign that they want to govern”.

Speaking on the last presidential media chat, Adebayo said the people deserve more regular engagement with their president.

He said the discussions on the media chat should come with more substance, disagreeing with Tinubu’s claim that his administration is performing well.

The opposition candidate said the president needs to engage more with the people to get their feelings about his administration.

He said, “The presidential media chat should be routine, the media must hold the president accountable instead of treating such occasions as ceremonial events. What he said on that day, many of which I disagree with, if that is what he has to say in several months, almost one and a half years, I’m not impressed with that.

“The President should answer questions on a day-to-day basis, to convince the people that he understands what he is doing; understands the philosophy behind his actions, he knows the implications and he has a kind of vision on what he wants to do, and I assume that the media will not go there like Christmas guests, who are being polite to their host, they should go there and do their own job too.”

Adebayo said the President has missed opportunities to utilize competent talents, even within his party, to create a sound and effective government.

Despite his reservations about Tinubu’s policies and governance style, Adebayo urged Nigerians to remain hopeful, describing hope as a personal investment that transcends any administration.

“Even during the civil war, when there was no food or security, people remained hopeful. Governance should not define hope; it is what keeps us going as a nation,” he stated.

He asked Nigerians not to see the current administration as their only alternative, as leadership is not confined to one individual or one government.