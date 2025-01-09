Tinubu in closed door meeting with China’s foreign affairs Minister

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with the Chinese Minister of foreign Affairs Wang Yi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, is in Nigeria on a two-day working visit.

The Chinese foreign Minister was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by Dunoma Umar Ahmed, permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting, Daily Trust gathered, centers on the the the Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the last 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in China.

The economy, politics and oil and gas sectors are among issues to be discussed at the meeting which also has Nigeria’s minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, in attendance.

The Two foreign ministers are expected to brief the press after the closed-door talks.