Tinubu: I caged Atlantic ocean, I’m ready to tame Anambra erosion

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured the people of Anambra that he would tame the state’s erosion menace the way he “caged” the Atlantic ocean surge in Lagos State.

Eko Atlantic City in Lagos comprises a total of 10 districts, spread across a land area of approximately 10 square kilometres (3.9 sq mi) reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean.

Although a pet project of Tinubu as governor of Lagos, Babatunde Fashola, his successor, drove the project to the implementation stage.

Speaking during his Presidential campaign rally in Awka, Anambra state capital, the APC Presidential candidate said if elected, he would make Anambra the industrial hub of the country.

He also stated that he will create more jobs for the teaming youths of the state and Nigeria.

“I have come here to promise you development. We will industrialize Anambra State. You know me, I am the city boy of Lagos; I caged Atlantic ocean in Lagos, the way I handled the Atlantic ocean in Lagos, I will handle erosion menace in Anambra State. We will make value of your property. We will create jobs for our Youths, we will make Anambra State an industrial City. We will create better jobs for our Youths and also make the state more resourceful,” he said.

According to him, Anambra is a progressive State with both human and material resources, and its people have the capacity to dissemble and assemble different auto spare parts and others for positive use.

He added that his administration would help secure the future of Nigeria, making the investments of its populace to become 100% times better than before.

“Your people are very industrious. Vote for me as you voted for Governor Chukwuma Soludo. I will not disappoint you. Your governor will be part of my economic team as he served in the President Buhari’s administration,” he stated.

Tinubu also took a swipe on the Presidential candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, describing him as “lie, lie.”

He also enjoined the electorate to reject his Labour Party counterpart, Mr Peter Obi, as according to him, “Peter will deny his campaign promises as the biblical Peter did three times.”

“Don’t mind those coming here to lie to you. When they bring their lies come, tell them na lie lie. For Peter Obi, you remember how Peter in the bible denied Jesus three times before cock crow, na like that he go deny his campaign promises…” he stated.