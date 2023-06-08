Tinubu hosts Wike’s ‘G5’ at Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a meeting with members of the defunct ‘G5 Governors’ at the State House, Abuja. The defunct ‘G5’ governors,…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a meeting with members of the defunct ‘G5 Governors’ at the State House, Abuja.

The defunct ‘G5’ governors, who are all members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), include Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Ifeanyi Ugwuwanyi of Enugu and Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

Daily Trust reports that the group is believed to have contributed to Tinubu’s victory in the February presidential election.

Recall that Governor Makinde and Wike have become frequent visitors to the Villa between last week and today as the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly draws nearer.

Details later…

