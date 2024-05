Senegalese President, Bassirou Faye, has arrived the Presidential Villa , Abuja on a visit visit to President Bola Tinubu. Faye, was received at the forecourt…

Faye, was received at the forecourt of the Villa on Thursday afternoon by President Tinubu.

This is the first time that the 44 year old African leader is visiting Nigeria since assumption of office in April.

After a delayed election, Faye won the election in the March 24 elections, after pledging series of reforms during the campaign.