Tinubu hosts Sierra Leonean President at Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is presently meeting with his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Julius Maada Bio, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting between the two African leaders is taking place behind closed doors, with only a handful of government officials present.

President Bio arrived at the Presidential Villa at 12: 30 p.m. and was welcomed by the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Sierra Leonean leader was also welcomed by the Presidential Guards Brigade, accompanied by traditional music rendered by the bagpipers.

Even though the issues on the table were not immediately known, the meeting Daily Trust gathered is aimed at improving on the bilateral relations between two countries.

Nigeria and Sierra Leone are members of the Economic Community of West African States and the African Union and have collaborated on initiatives aimed at promoting peace, stability, and development within the region.

Nigeria has been instrumental to peace keeping operations in many African countries especially

Sierra Leone.