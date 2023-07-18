Tinubu hosts Benin, Niger, Guinea-Bissau presidents

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting presidents of three West African countries at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja. They are Patrice Talon of…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting presidents of three West African countries at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

They are Patrice Talon of Benin Republic, Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau; and Mohammed Bazoum of Niger Republic.

The three presidents who arrived the State House one after the other at about noon were received at the forecourt of his office by President Tinubu.

Although the agenda of the meeting is not known, Daily Trust reports that discussions will revolve around economies with their host who is now the Chairman of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

President Tinubu had returned to Abuja Monday evening from Nairobi, Kenya, where he participated in the fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union (AU).

