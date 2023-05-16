Tinubu holds peace talk with Kwankwaso in France

President-elect Bola Tinubu has met with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, one of his opponents in the February 25, 2023 elections. Kwankwaso, who ran on the platform…

President-elect Bola Tinubu has met with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, one of his opponents in the February 25, 2023 elections.

Kwankwaso, who ran on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), placed fourth in the election, winning only Kano State, a stronghold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to sources, the duo met for hours in Paris, capital of France, on Monday.

Tinubu reportedly told Kwankwaso to reach out to his political associates on the need to work together.

10th Assembly: Leadership Crisis deepens as North Central govs reject Tinubu’s candidates

He must give full account to Tinubu’, Matawalle rejects Emefiele’s ‘study leave’

The incoming president and his guest were said to have agreed to hold subsequent meetings.

While Kwankwaso’s wife and Abdulmimin Jibrin, an NNPP lawmaker-elect, accompanied him to the meeting, Tinubu’s wife and Femi Gbajabiamila, outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, were part of the meeting.

“The President-elect and Senator Kwankwaso met for over 4 hours behind close door in Paris on Monday. The meeting which started at about 12.30pm ended at about 4.45pm. The meeting was attended by Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Femi Gbajabiamila. Kwankwaso was accompanied to the meeting by member elect from kano Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin,” the source said.

“Sen Oluremi Tinubu was also there to receive Kwankwaso’s wife Hajia Salamatu who came with her husband. Discussions were centered around their long term friendship since their days in the National Assembly in 1992, national unity and development, priorities for the new government, national assembly contests and the plan by the President elect for a government of national unity which Kwankwaso has in principle accepted to join.”

The source said Tinubu also hinted at reconciling Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Kwankwaso.

Ganduje had succeeded Kwankwso in 2015, but the duo fell apart shortly after.