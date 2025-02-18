Tinubu: History will remember Edwin Clark as a gallant fighter

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his sadness over the passing of Chief Edwin Clark, a former federal commissioner of information and leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

Clark, 97, was born on May 25, 1927, in Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement, said Clark was also a “passionate advocate for resource control, economic and environmental justice in the Niger Delta.

SPONSOR AD

“He led an illustrious life marked by dedicated service, at different times, to the nation and his community as a councillor, state and federal cabinet member.

The statement said, “On behalf of the federal government, the President extends his condolences to the Edwin Clark family, the Ijaw nation, the people of the Niger Delta, and the government of Delta State.

President Tinubu mourned Chief Clark and describes his passing as a deeply sobering loss.

Reflecting on the life of the late statesman, the President said Chief Clark was a “towering figure whose influence was felt across Nigeria’s political firmament for nearly six decades.

“The President states that Chief Clark was a courageous leader who stood for what he believed in and was never afraid to stand alone in the face of injustice.

”Chief Clark spoke for the Niger Delta. He spoke for the nation. His views and interventions on national issues were distinct and patriotic.

”Pa Clark, a lawyer and educationist, believed in a united Nigeria, and until his last breath, he never stopped reaching out to people from different parts of the country to work together to preserve national unity based on justice and equity.

”As an astute politician, his political opponents never doubted his words’ weight, confidence, and conviction when he spoke. Indeed, a patriot has transitioned to the great beyond.

”History will remember him as a man who fought gallantly for the rights of the people of the Niger Delta, unity in diversity, and true federalism.

”I know many generations will remain proud of how his efforts contributed to national prosperity and stability.”