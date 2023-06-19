Tinubu heads for Paris in first official trip

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Thursday, June 22, join world leaders in Paris, France, to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Thursday, June 22, join world leaders in Paris, France, to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on priority list for support and investment.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, announced this in a statement released on Monday on the first official trip.

The President will be accompanied by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and senior government officials to the summit, following devastating impact of climate change, energy crisis, and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summit, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France, will be held at Palais Brongniart.

President Tinubu will participate in the two-day Summit, June 22 and 23, that looks at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.

The President and the other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists will take a more holistic look at the recovery of economies from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of poverty, with a view to providing access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth.

Tinubu will return to Abuja on Saturday.

