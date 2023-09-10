Tinubu heads for Abu Dhabi to resolve diplomatic row with UAE

President Bola Tinubu will meet with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resolve the diplomatic dispute with Nigeria. The UAE authorities had…

President Bola Tinubu will meet with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resolve the diplomatic dispute with Nigeria.

The UAE authorities had in October 2022 slammed visa ban on Nigerians, coming shortly after the Emirates also suspended flights.

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, which was also operating to Dubai similarly suspended its flight as the UAE stopped issuance of visa to prospective travelers.

Emirates had suspended its flight to Nigeria over its inability to repatriate trapped funds.

When he hosted Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria at Aso Rock last month, the President had directed that issues affecting relations with the Emirates Airline, and issuance of visas to Nigerians should be “immediately’’ resolved, emphasizing that he stands prepared to “personally’’ intervene.

“We are a family with the UAE, we only live in separate rooms, but we are in the same house. We should look at the issues as a family problem, and resolve it amicably. As you know in every family, there are peculiarities. You can have an erring son, or daughter, but we must work together. We need to agree on core aviation and immigration issues,” the President had said.

On Sunday, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Presidential spokesman, announced that Tinubu would meet UAE authorities over the issue.

“President Bola Tinubu will meet with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during a technical stopover in Abu Dhabi, UAE, after the President’s departure from New Delhi, India.”

“The meeting will serve as a follow-up discussion to address specific, salient issues within the bilateral relationship after conversations held during a recent visit by the UAE Ambassador to the President at the State House in Abuja.

“The President is maximizing the opportunity of the stopover to equally advance his investment promotion objectives with high-level authorities in the public and private sectors of the United Arab Emirates.

“Following a successful investment drive on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, active participation in the G-20 Summit, and a productive stopover in the UAE, the President is expected to return to Abuja immediately following the bilateral engagement.”

