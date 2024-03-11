Tinubu Has Performed very Well – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari says his successor, President Bola Tinubu, has performed very well since the assumption of office nine months ago. The ex-president said…

The ex-president said Tinubu has performed well given the prevailing circumstances, but affirmed that Nigeria is a complex country to govern.

Buhari said this when he received the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi and members of the management team of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Daura, Katsina state, at the weekend.

Tinubu has faced wide criticism over some of his economic policies including the removal of fuel subsidy and the the unification of the exchange rate windows.

These among other policies have caused galloping inflation, economic hardship, and the naira’s depreciation, which in recent times have led to protests.

Addressing Adeniyi and his team, Buhari said Nigeria is a hard nut to crack, enjoining the citizens to endure the economic hardship in the country and support the policies and programmes of the current administration.

“I thank you very much for coming. I very much appreciate it. I thought Tinubu has done very well,” Buhari said. “Nigeria is so complex. Really, there isn’t much anybody can do.”

Adeniyi, in his reaction, thanked the former president for his unprecedented role in supporting the NCS Act 2023.

The CGC also paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness, Dr Farouk Umar Farouk.

“This legislative milestone grants the NCS expanded authority to implement policies aimed at bolstering revenue generation and facilitating trade, thus contributing significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth trajectory,” Adeniyi said.

He also spoke about trucks carrying food items seized at the border, saying, “I will also use this occasion to brief you on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directives that all trucks off food carrying exports across border that were seized by Customs be returned to the traders with the hope that they would plow them back into the Nigerian markets.”

It should be noted that this was not the first time Buhari made a remark about Nigeria being a tough job for leaders to govern.

In November 2023, during an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Buhari said the country was difficult to rule.

“Nigerians are extremely difficult. People know their rights. They think they should be there, not you. So, they monitor virtually your every step. And you have to struggle day and night to ensure you are competent enough,” he had said.